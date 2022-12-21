11.13.22 Gianna and Rumsha Discuss Racialized Disinformation!

Sun 11/13 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly and happily featured Rumsha Sajid, the national field organizer for Media Justice, and Gianna Ramirez, GJ Leaders for Change Fellow! Both of them discussed racialized disinformation and more in a Youth-led Intergenerational Conversation! We also brought you important information on COVID-19 in our vaccine equity segment, upcoming events to take part in with your loved ones, and as always wonderful music to inspire you!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!