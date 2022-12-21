© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gen Justice Sq.png
Generation Justice

12.11.22 Importance of Community PCR Testing w/ Net Medical & Luis Peña

Published December 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST
netmedicalgraphic.png

Sun 12/11 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski and President Rafael Rubio as well as Luis Peña, a community member from Rio Arriba County. Each spoke on how the closure of free PCR testing sites across New Mexico will impact our state and what you can do to prepare and protect your community. 🏠

ICYMI Tune in now! AND be sure to catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

Generation Justice