12.18.22 Ariela Ramirez, Community Events

Sun 12/18 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured 12 year old Ariela Ramirez, who shared her voice with us! Ariela sent a letter to the President of the United States, and had the amazing honor of meeting the President himself! She spoke about her letter sent back from President Biden and her experience writing and meeting him! We also brought you community events, our weekly vaccine equity segment and lovely music!

