Gen Justice Sq.png
Generation Justice

12.18.22 Ariela Ramirez, Community Events

Published December 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST
ariela gj.png

Sun 12/18 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured 12 year old Ariela Ramirez, who shared her voice with us! Ariela sent a letter to the President of the United States, and had the amazing honor of meeting the President himself! She spoke about her letter sent back from President Biden and her experience writing and meeting him! We also brought you community events, our weekly vaccine equity segment and lovely music!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

Generation Justice