Generation Justice

5.22.22- Nature Ninos New Mexico!

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST
Sun 5/22 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we spoke with Youth Program Director, Sarah Candelaria, and Project Manager, Laura Lewis, from Nature Ninos New Mexico! Nature Ninos reaches underserved children and families in the Albuquerque area to connect with public lands and have meaningful personal connections with the natural world! Sarah and Laura also told us about their new 2022 Outdoor Adventure Camp during the summer as well as other opportunities to look forward to! THEN we shared a segment on vaccine equity and important community announcements!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

