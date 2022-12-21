5.29.22- Celebrating 2022 Graduates & Interview with Food Corps NM!

Sun 5/29 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we spoke with Alicia Chavez, Associate Director of Food Corps New Mexico, Alheli Caton Garcia, from La Plazita Institute, and Mali Nichols-Byll, FoodCorps Service Member at Albuquerque Public Schools. They shared about the new positions opening at Food Corps, food insecurity, and more! We shared the amazing voices of all 2022 graduates from 12th grade to Law school level! THEN we brought you some of the fantastic upcoming Pride events!

