Generation Justice

6.12.22- Dr Miranda Durham COVID-19 Updates!

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST
Sun 6/12 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we featured an important and crucial interview with Dr. Miranda Durham. She shared about COVID-19 therapeutics, the efficacy of vaccines, the importance of masking, Long Covid, and more! Dr. Durham is a family physician with more than 20 years of experience! She is the Northwest Region Health Officer and the planning chief for the COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing team! THEN brought you an important segment on gun violence and mental health!

