6.19.22- COVID-19 Therapeutics & Not Your Papis Podcast!

Sun 6/19 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we featured Courtney Lovato, a New Mexican Pharmacist who currently works with the New Mexico Department of Health. She shared about COVID-19, the history of vaccines, the availability of vaccines, and more! We also brought you the voice of GJ alumni, Carmen Gallegos, who told us about her Podcast, “Not Your Papis,” alongside Laura Ordonez. “Not Your Papis” discusses the commonalities between satire, politics, and women! THEN we shared important community announcements, our weekly vaccine equity segment and great tunes!

