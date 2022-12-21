© 2022 KUNM
Generation Justice

6.19.22- COVID-19 Therapeutics & Not Your Papis Podcast!

Published December 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST
Sun 6/19 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we featured Courtney Lovato, a New Mexican Pharmacist who currently works with the New Mexico Department of Health. She shared about COVID-19, the history of vaccines, the availability of vaccines, and more! We also brought you the voice of GJ alumni, Carmen Gallegos, who told us about her Podcast, “Not Your Papis,” alongside Laura Ordonez. “Not Your Papis” discusses the commonalities between satire, politics, and women! THEN we shared important community announcements, our weekly vaccine equity segment and great tunes!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

