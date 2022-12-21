7.17.22- Social Determinants of Health!

Sun 7/17 7p:This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured Dolores Roybal and Enrique Cardiel, who told us about the role social determinants play in our community, and more! Dolores is a native northern New Mexican, who has extensive experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, including her 15 year old leadership role as executive director of Con Alma Health Foundation.

Enrique has been a public health worker for the last 18 years and is currently the Executive Director for the Bernalillo County Community Health Council, which strives to improve the health and well-being of all Bernalillo County residents.

