7.31.22 Emilie De Angelis Podcast

Published December 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST
Sun 7/31 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured Emilie De Angelis who presented to us about policy and gun violence. Emilie is a fourth-generation New Mexican, born in Albuquerque and a member of the grassroots movement Moms Demand Action. Moms Demand Action New Mexico highlights the importance of public safety measures and gun laws. We also shared our weekly vaccine equity segment and powerful music in honor of the many victims of gun violence!

