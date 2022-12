Sun 8/7 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured an incredible presentation on mis and disinformation and media inequity from Janine Jackson! Janine is the program director of FAIR, a 1986 media watch group & is also the host and producer of the weekly program, Counterspin! Counterspin is a program that highlights the shortcomings of corporate media and technology!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!