9.11.22 Community Updates & Jamell Sanchez Interview

Sun 9/11 7p: This week Generation Justice we brought you a program on the KUNM Fall Pledge Drive and how to donate! Then we shared a powerful interview by GJ member and Leader for Change fellow Jamell Sanchez, who spoke about the 2022 Leaders For Change Fellowship and his passion for running! We also gave you information on the new Omicron Booster in our vaccine equity segment AND calendar events!

