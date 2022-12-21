9.18.22- Leaders for Change Fellows Celebration Part 1!

Sun 9/18 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured the 2022 Leaders For Change Fellows, who presented on various topics, including social determinants of health, Covid-19 and the science behind it, vaccines, their social media vaccine campaign #ProtectYourHoodNM, racialized disinformation, media literacy, media ownership, media justice, and so much more!

We also shared our weekly vaccine equity segment and upcoming events!

