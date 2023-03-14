1.15.23 Honoring Reverend Martin Luther King

Sun 1/15 7p : Did you know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stayed up till 3:30 AM preparing the inspiring “I have a dream,” speech?

We bring you a profoundly powerful program, honoring the impact and legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Get ready to hear from long time GJ members including: Jazlin Mendoza, Rayne Dodson, Arturo Castillo, Jason Fuller, Brittany Tsosie, Melissa Harris, Rashad Mahmood, Kamaria Ami and Pauly DenetClaw, speak about what MLK means to them, and hear important knowledge and philosophy on social justice and human rights!