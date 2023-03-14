1.29.23- Legislative Session Updates from OLE & Con Alma Health Foundation!

Tune in to listen to inspiring individuals speak about what is going on in the community!

This week, we hear from Miles Tokunow and Justin Allen from OLÉ NM! They share about the 2023 Legislation Session, how to stay informed and keep our community safe, and more! ALSO, Dr. Denise Herrera, a New Mexican Latina, and the Executive Director of the Con Alma Health Foundation, tells us about her incredible work at CAHF, in philanthropy, and much more!

PLUS we bring you our weekly vaccine equity segment, our calendar events, and empowering music! 📻

This inspiring program and more on 1/29 @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org! 🙌