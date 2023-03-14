2.19.23 AAPINH Day at the Roundhouse & GJ Vaccine Equity!

This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured GJ Intern, Zain Dixon who shared about his experience attending the Asian American Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians Day at the Roundhouse, and more! Then, GJ Leader For Change Fellow, Adiana Cordova, spoke about Generation Justice’s Vaccine Equity, the Protect Your Hood NM Website, and more!

We also shared with you our weekly vaccine equity segment with important information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, and our community calendar events!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!