2.5.23 NM Voices and The Kids Count Data Book

What do the numbers on this 2022 Kids Count Data Book say?

Emily Wildau, the Research Policy Analyst and Kids Count Coordinator at New Mexico Voices for Children, shares what YOU need to know! Emily’s work focuses on important issues related to early childhood, education, and family economic security! Hear her speak about the health of New Mexicans, how we as community members can be involved, and much more!

ALSO, we bring you our weekly vaccine equity segment with information on how to stay safe & upcoming Black History Month & Legislative events! 📻

On Sunday 2/5 @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org! 🙌