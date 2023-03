What does art mean to you?

This Sunday! We learn from local activist, multimedia artist, and Danzante Mexica, PAZ (Mapitzmitl), who helps us to understand the Mexica New Year, which is celebrated on March 12th, 2023, more!

We also bring you our weekly vaccine equity segment with important information on COVID-19, vaccines, and more! πŸ“»

On Sunday 3/12 @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org! πŸ™Œ