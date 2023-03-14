3.5.23 Enrique Cardiel and Community Events

This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured community leader and resident of the International District, Enrique Cardiel, who shared about the closing of the Walmart on San Mateo and Central, the effects this closure has in the community, and important legislation to keep an eye out for. Enrique has lived in the International District and worked as a public health professional for over 25 years!

We also shared with you, calendar events for you and your family to take part in, and our weekly vaccine equity segment with important information on vaccines, COVID-19, and more!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!