Generation Justice

3.5.23 Enrique Cardiel and Community Events

Published March 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT
This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured community leader and resident of the International District, Enrique Cardiel, who shared about the closing of the Walmart on San Mateo and Central, the effects this closure has in the community, and important legislation to keep an eye out for. Enrique has lived in the International District and worked as a public health professional for over 25 years!

We also shared with you, calendar events for you and your family to take part in, and our weekly vaccine equity segment with important information on vaccines, COVID-19, and more!

