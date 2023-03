This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured the Founder and Owner of Momentum Santa Fe, Audrey Herrera! Audrey shared about her 30 year long career in state government that started through a high school work study program, and shared about the Better Together Initiative on Vaccine Equity in the state of New Mexico!

