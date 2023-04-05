4.2.23 : Post Legislation with NM Voices for Children and EQNM
This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured the Advocacy Associate at Equality New Mexico, Victor Romero Hernandez, and the Executive Director at New Mexico Voices, Amber Wallin. Victor and Amber shared their knowledge on the legislation session, some of the bills that have been passed, and lessons learned! We also brought you our weekly vaccine equity segment with important vaccination information for YOU, and our calendar events for you to take part in!