4.23.23 - The New Mexico Black Leadership Council and Vaccine Equity

Sun 4/26 7p : This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured the founder and director of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council or NMBLC, Cathryn McGill, and the Deputy Director at NMBLC, Kindra Hill. Cathryn and Kindra shared about their work at NMBLC and their vaccine equity work with the Better Together Initiative! And we brought you calendar events for you and your loved ones to take part in!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

