4.30.23 - Arturo Sandoval and PCA!

4/30 Sun 7p : This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured Arturo Sandoval, in honor of Earth Day, who spoke about the day itself, and his work! Arturo is the founding director of the Center of Southwest Culture and the Western Regional Coordinator for the very first Earth Day! We also shared with you an informational interview with Community Program Specialist, Cinthia Leon Lazcano from Partnership for Community Action or PCA! Cinthia shared about PCA and their important vaccine equity work! And we brought you our community calendar with calendar events to take part in!