5.14.23 Presbyterian Community Health And Street Safe

Sun 5/14 7p This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured two incredible and thoroughly informative interviews! Anna Rutins, of Presbyterian Community Health, & the manager CDC Racial and Ethnic Approaches for Community Health and Partnering for Vaccine Equity, shared about the resources they offer at Presbyterian Community Health, and the importance of vaccine equity in our state!! AND Christine Barber, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Street Safe New Mexico, shed light on their impactful work, and their commitment to protecting folks on the street! We also brought you our community calendar with important events for you!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

