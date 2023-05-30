5.21.23 Comadre A Comadre, Dance, PHE Information, Community Calendar

Sun 5/21 7p : OUR PODCAST IS READY!! This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured the director of the Comadre a Comadre Program, Dr. Elba Saavedra Ferrer, and their Peer Patient Navigator, Patricia De Corona Ortega! Dr. Saavedra and Patricia shared their incredible work towards addressing cancer diagnosis within the Hispanic and Latinx communities, and the vaccine equity work that they have been doing! We also shared with you a special segment with GJ Intern, Madhumita Santhanam, who talked about her journey learning dance and what it has taught her! AND, we brought you an important Public Emergency Announcement and our community calendar!