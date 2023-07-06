© 2023 KUNM
Generation Justice

6.11.23 - Miko Peled Keynote: Palestinians On The Edge Of The Precipice

Published July 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM MDT
Sunny Santhanam
/

Sun 6/11 7p : We bring you an incredible speech!
The University of New Mexico’s Anthropology Department met with Miko Peled, who presented the speech, Palestinians On The Edge Of The Precipice - Where Do We Go From Here. Miko along with Jeffery Haas, highlight the current events in Palestine, and the United State's involvement! 🤝

Miko, is an Israeli-American author, who wrote the book The General Son : Journey of an Israeli In Palestine. He is also an international speaker and a podcaster! ❗ 📻 ❗

