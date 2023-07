Sun 6/18 7p: Our Podcast is ready! We focus on the Climate Crisis and the #willowproject, we bring you a youth discussion with Sydney Ernest and Angie Rivera. We also speak with long-time GJ member Madhumita Santhanam who shares about her experience as the social media manager for Generation Justice. Tonight at 7pm on 89.9 KUNM fm or online at KUNM.org! 📻💙