6.25.23 - The Mountains Wore Down to the Valleys!

Sun 6/25 7p : This week, hear from two incredibly talented artists!

Generation Justice had the honor of speaking with Adri De La Cruz and Marisa Demarco, the artists who put together the collaborative sound and visual installation called, The Mountains Wore Down to the Valleys

Adri and Marisa share about their artwork, what they have learned through the process, and their art journey!

Adri is an artist and organizer, who was featured in Tales of Endurance Etched on Vinyl in the MutualArt’s artist press archive! Marisa is an Albuquerque-based journalist, and co-founder of New Mexico Compass!

