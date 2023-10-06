10.1.23 CCESOS And The Balloon Fiesta

10/1 Sun 7p OUR PODCAST IS READY!! This week on Generation Justice, we spoke with Alicia Chavez, Board President at the Center for Social Sustainable Systems. We learned about the importance of water sharing practices, and about CCESOS’ curriculum called, “Ciclos De La Tierra.”

We also heard from Liz Aldaz, the International Balloon Fiesta’s Park and Bus Operations Manager, where we learned about some of the exciting events to look forward to for your visit to this year’s balloon fiesta, as well as the incredible work that is being done to make this international event successful.

We also had our weekly vaccine equity segment with updates about COVID-19 and vaccinations, as well as our weekly Community Calendar, where we kept you updated with what’s happening in our community, helping you stay civically engaged.

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!