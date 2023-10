9/10 Sun 7p Generation Justice interviews Francie Cordova, UNM’s Chief Compliance Officer, and Dr. Angela Catena, UNM’s Title IX Coordinator from the Office of Compliance, Ethics, and Equal Opportunity. We also bring you information all about KUNM’s Fall Fundraising, including messages from our team on the impact KUNM has had on our project.

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!