10.8.23- Yazzie-Martinez Updates w/ Gov. Regis Pecos

Sun 10/8 7p This week on Generation Justice, we hear from Governor Regis Pecos, Co-Director and Co-Founder of the Leadership Institute at Santa Fe Indian School, Councilor and Former and Lieutenant Governor and lifetime member of the Tribal Council of the Pueblo of Cochiti. Governor Pecos is the Executive Director of the New Mexico Office of Indian Affairs under four administrations.

He shares with us about the history and new updates of the Yazzine Martinez Lawsuit, what changes to education have emerged as a result of the law school, and his vision for education in the future.

