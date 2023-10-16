2023.10.15 - New Mexico Dream Team, Vaccine Equity, Calendar

10/15 Sun 7p THIS WEEK'S PODCAST IS READY! This week on Generation Justice, we learned about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and the dangers DACA is unfortunately facing. We sat down with the New Mexico Dream Team for an informational interview.

Did you know that October is National Depression awareness and screening month? Learn about awareness tools and the 988 Lifeline in our community Calendar!

And updates on the new Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Option, approved by the FDA on October 3rd!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!