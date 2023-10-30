2023.10.29 - YUCCA, SHAC, Calendar, Vaccine Equity

10/29 Sun 7p : OUR PODCAST IS READY!! This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Jonathan Juarez from Youth United for Climate Crisis, about the historical September March in New York, to demand we put an end to the use of fossil fuels. We heard from Lesley McKinney and Benjamin Ferguson from the Student Health and Counselling Services at the University of New Mexico. They shared with us about some of the services and resources that they offer to University students, and who is eligible to access these services.

We brought to you Vaccine Equity, where we shared more about the Novavax Vaccine Option, and new vaccine options under Moderna and Pfizer. We also shared with you about some Community Events happening in your state that you can look forward to this week!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!