11.5.23 - Net Medical, Sacred Spring Reiki Collective, Vaccine Equity, Calendar, Voting

Sun 11/5 7p : This week on Generation Justice, we heard from Miguel Williams, the Director of Operations & Technical Support from Net Medical, who told us about Net Medical's subsidiary, Immunity Science, and mobile health. We were joined by Paula Terrero, from the Sacred Spring Reiki Collective. She is a Lead Reiki Master & Teacher, and she spoke us to about Reiki, her work, and practice.

In our special edition of Vaccine Equity this week, we heard from GJ's community liaison, Lily Luchau, share about her experience with administering flu shots at a flu shot clinic! We brought to you events happening this week in New Mexico!

