11.12.23 Chainbreaker Collective, Dia De Los Muertos, Calendar, Vaccine Equity

Sun 11/12 7p : OUR PODCAST IS READY!!😊 This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to three amazing community members worth celebrating🎉 Rustia Avila from the South Valley Dia De Los Muertos Marigold Parade joined us with Yetzali Reyna Aguilar and Isabel Jurado Errera of the Chainbreaker Collective. This is an organization expanding access and resources for low-income people in the Northern New Mexican area-including access to vaccines with the Better Together Program! Rusita from the Marigold Parade shared her memories as its director and co-director for 16 years and explored its evolution🛻🍬❤️

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from these amazing community makers by listening to our podcast. Also-catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!