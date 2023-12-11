12.10.23 Transgender Resource Center, New Mexico Voices for Children, Vaccine Equity

Sun 12/11 7p: OUR PODCAST IS READY! This Sunday on Generation Justice, we spoke with T. Michael Trimm and Adrien Lawyer from the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico. They shared with us about some of the resources that their center offers to Transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people in New Mexico.

We spoke with Emily Wildau with New Mexico Voices for Children, to tell us about the 2023 NM Kids Count Databook, and education policy in our state as we are getting close to the 2024 Legislative Session.

We brought to you a vaccine message from GJ's Associate Producer, Barbara Ramirez!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!