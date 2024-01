Generation Justice spoke with Amy Czulada, a member of the Student Borrower Protection Program. Amy discusses the current student debt crisis and the resources the center offers students.

And Dr. Magda Avila, a member of the Board of Directors with the New Mexico Environmental Law Center discusses the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board.

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!