1.21.24- Legislative Update w/ Sen. Ortiz y Pino and Sen Lopez & DND!

This week on Generation Justice we did a 2024 Legislative Session breakdown! Tune in to hear our interviews with Senator Jerry Ortiz y Pino (District 12) and Senator Linda Lopez (District 11) about the session and what legislation they have been supporting. And an interview with Andres Esquivel with the New Mexico Dream Team about the important Dignity Not Detention Act!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!