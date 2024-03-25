2.11.24- Dignity not Detention update & memorial for a ceasefire Published March 25, 2024 at 11:58 AM MDT Listen • 37:48 This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Senator Linda Lopex of District 11 about Senate Memorial 6, Israel Ceasefire, and the importance of a permanent ceasefire in Palestine! And we spoke to Andres Esquivel with the New Mexico Dream Team about updates to the status of the Dignity Not Detention Act. We also shared a letter written for Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza.Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!