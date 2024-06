This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Lan Sena, Policy Director with the Center for Civic Policy about health policy & the Paid Medical Family Leave Legislation. And Imam Abdur’Rauf from the Minara Islamic Community Center spoke about the holy month of Ramadan & the genocide in Palestine.

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!