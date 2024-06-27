3.24.24 Saera Ní hAnLuain on Vaccine Equity!

Generation Justice brings you an interview with Saera Ní hAnLuain, the Program Manager at Momentum Santa Fe. She speaks about vaccine equity and her experience with the Better Together Program, which is managed by Momentum Santa Fe! Tune in to hear from Saera, and hear the poem, “May the People Remember”, by Rowen White, who is an Indigenous author and Farmer. Also, hear about upcoming community events and vaccine equity updates!

All of this and more on Sunday 3/24@ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!