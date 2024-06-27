3.3.24 Vaccine Equity w/ Andrea Romero & Keres Community Health!
This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Andrea Romero, Program Manager for the Immunization Program at the Infectious Disease Bureau Public Health Division about her work, vaccine hesitancy, & more. As well as with Kateri Chino and Josiah Concho with Keres Community Health about their work, the importance of vaccine equity, & more.
We also shared a poem in honor of International Women’s Day & vaccine equity updates.
