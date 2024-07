This week on Generation Justice, we celebrate Earth Day with Center of Southwest Culture’s Arturo Sandoval (founding Director), Kateri Zuni (co-Director), & José Castro (¡Sembrando Salud! Program manager). Tune in to learn more about the history and importance of Earth Day!

