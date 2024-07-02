© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Generation Justice

5.26.24 JVP Albuquerque Chapter Panel & Election Info!

Published July 2, 2024 at 12:26 PM MDT

Generation Justice shares a recording of the panel discussion after Jewish Voice for Peace’s screening of “Israelism”. Hear four special guests talk about their experience as Jews learning about Israel and their reactions to the film “Israelism”.
Also-learn how to keep your family safe this summer with our weekly vaccine equity segment🌞💐And don't miss upcoming primary election information.

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

Generation Justice
  1. Generation Justice