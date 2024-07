Hear from author Iris Keltz, who shares the words of Alia Kassab and the poignant poem “If I Must Die” by Professor Refaat Alareer.

We also share the poems “May the People Remember” by Indigenous author and farmer, Rowen White, and “There is No Polite Way to Demand a Ceasefire” by Albuquerque poet laureate from 2012 to 2014, Hakim Bellamy!

All of this on Sunday 5/5 @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!