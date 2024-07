Generation Justice shares with you a recording of the 2024 Afromundo youth activist panel Building a Better Tomorrow! Hear from panelists such as Lauryn Mills Bohannon, Vanessa Eiland, Kiara Holloway, Kimora Toledo, & Elijah Cage. And be sure not to miss out on our weekly vaccine equity segment!

Catch us live on Sundays @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!