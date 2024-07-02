© 2024 KUNM
Generation Justice

6.9.24 Interview with Ronnie Reynolds and Warehouse 505!

Published July 2, 2024 at 1:00 PM MDT

Generation Justice interviews Crystál Zamora, Events Coordinator with Warehouse 505, who discusses her work with youth development.

Ronnie Reynolds is a New Mexican educator and consultant, he retired after 26 years of teaching. He discusses his work as a teacher and, his passion for education.
We also bring you our weekly vaccine equity segment & calendar compilation.

Roberta Rael and Ronnie Reynolds discuss the 2024 GJ Internship.

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

