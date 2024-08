This week on Generation Justice. Tune into our production where we share with our community special coverage of the Not Another Bomb National Day of Action. Have a listen to our GJ team speak with community leaders and elected officials who have demonstrated commitment to peace and justice.

Hear from Samia Assed, Jane Yee, Justin Rogers, and Alejandria Lyons.

Catch us every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!