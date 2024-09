Generation Justice welcomes a conversation with Farah Nousheen! Farah has worked in New Mexico for 14 years with UNM’s Asian American Pacific Islander Resource Center, Yoga for People of Color, UNM, and more! We have so much to learn from her before she returns to Seattle, so be sure to tune in!

Catch us live on Sundays @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!