10.13.24 EQNM & Supermajority on the 2024 Presidential Election

Published October 16, 2024 at 3:01 PM MDT
This week on GJ, we spoke to Marshall Martinez and Nathan Saavedra from Equality New Mexico about EQNM’s mission, the stakes facing the LGBTQ+ community this election season, local civic engagement opportunities, & more!

In our interview with Jessica Herrera from Supermajority, she shares the findings from her study on young women voters, the effects of disinformation in our current age, & more!

📻 Be sure to catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

