© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Generation Justice

10.20.24 Dignity Not Detention Update & Rally

Published October 23, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT

If you missed this week’s broadcast, catch up with our podcast!

This week, we share our coverage from the September 10th Dignity Not Detention Rally in Tiguex Park. We had two insightful interviews with Managing Attorney Sophia Genovese from New Mexico Immigrant Law Center (NMILC), Campaigns Manager Andres Esquivel and Communications Manager Itzayana Banda from NM Dream Team.

📻 Be sure to catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

Generation Justice
  1. Generation Justice