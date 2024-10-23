10.20.24 Dignity Not Detention Update & Rally

If you missed this week’s broadcast, catch up with our podcast!

This week, we share our coverage from the September 10th Dignity Not Detention Rally in Tiguex Park. We had two insightful interviews with Managing Attorney Sophia Genovese from New Mexico Immigrant Law Center (NMILC), Campaigns Manager Andres Esquivel and Communications Manager Itzayana Banda from NM Dream Team.

